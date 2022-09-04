Search

04 Sept 2022

WATCH: Delighted Catherine Whoriskey thrilled with 'dead special' victory

City of Derry Spartan celebrates fourth Waterside Half Marathon win

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

04 Sept 2022 1:36 PM

Gideon Kimosop and Catherine Whoriskey were the winners of this morning's Waterside Half Marathon. 

In the first event of its kind in three years, close to 2,000 runners participated, with spectators and fans lining the streets to cheer their favourites home in weather conditions that were challenging to say the least - starting off stormy and ending up hot in true Derry fashion. 

Kimosop came in as race winner in a time of 1:07:22, but there was nothing but milliseconds separating local duo Declan Reed and Scott Rankin, who were neck and neck in second and third.  
In the ladies' race, Whoriskey narrowly won in a time of 1:20:05 to pick up her fourth Waterside Half Marathon victory. Catherine finished just seconds ahead of City of Derry teammate Ciara Toner, while Leann Gibson came in third. 

 

Top three results:

Gideon Kimosop 1:07:22
Declan Reed 1:10:57 City of Derry Spartans
Scott Rankin 1:10:57 Foyle Valley

 

Catherine Whoriskey 1:20:05 City of Derry Spartans
Ciara Toner 1:20:19 City of Derry Spartans
Leann Gibson 1:24:36 Victoria Park & Connswater

 

See tomorrow's Derry News for full Waterside Half Marathon coverage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media