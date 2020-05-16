WATCH: Ulster champions Derry fall at the first hurdle in 1988

Saturday was supposed to be the first round of the Ulster SFC, with Derry hosting Armagh at Celtic Park.

But, for now, sport is parked and the inter-county season won't take place until October - if it even does takes place.

To look back, here is another instalment from PJ's Classic Videos and Derry's first round clash with Down at a packed Ballinascreen.

The Oakleafers came into the clash as champions, but bowed out at the first hurdle.

A Mickey Linden goal saw Down run out 1-11 to 0-5 winners.

