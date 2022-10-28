IN PICTURES: Bunscoil Cholmcille Halloween event

Bunscoil Cholmcille & Naíscoil Dhoire Leapacha na Samhna / Halloween Beds whooo… Bhí pobal Bhunscoil Cholmcille & Naíscoil Dhoire gnóthach ag maisiú a gcuid leapacha d’Oíche Shamhna. Buíochas don Leas Mhéara, Angela Dobbins a thug cuairt orainn lenár n-obair crua a fheiceáil. Bunscoil Cholmcille & Naíscoil Dhoire community were busy decorating their raised beds/imagination islands to begin Halloween celebrations. The raised beds are a great source of learning for the children as well as their families as they learn to plant, nourish and harvest their own potatoes, garlic, onions, pumpkins etc. Máire MhicLochlainn, principal, Bunscoil Cholmcille, and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins with Tina Nash and Faye. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
