IN PICTURES: Shantallow Community Centre host Macmillan Cancer Coffee Morning

Enjoying a nice cup of tea at Shantallow Community Centre's Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer are, from left, Jacqueline Quigley, Betty McCauley, Kathleen Collins, Charlene McBrearty and Frances McBrearty.
Marty will take to the main stage on Sunday October 9 to perform a set inspired by the festival’s iconic setting, blending the folk music of Ireland with that of India
The site will comprise of a mixture of ten detached, 179 semi-detached, nine townhouses and 54 apartments
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.