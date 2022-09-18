IN PICTURES: Derry charity Life After hosts annual funday

Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins and Christopher Sherrard, event organiser Life After, preparing to lay flowers at the memory tree, St. Columb's Park House, for those who died as a result of a road traffic collision.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.