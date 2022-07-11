IN PICTURES: Celtic Soccer Academy team up with Don Boscos Summer Camp

2012-13 boys with Glasgow Celtic coach James Queil at the Don Boscos/Celtic Summer Camp held in Ballymagroarty Community Centre's 3G pitch. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
P1 pupils Holly and Abel picking up the award from Martina Luiten, programme co-ordinator, Barnardo’s. Included are principal Siobhan Gillen and teacher/school co-ordinator Neidin McIntyre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.