Down Memory Lane: Prizegiving awards night at St. Columb's College (2002)

Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, chairman, Board of Governors, pictured at the St. Columb's College annual prizegiving, with, from left, John Durey and Colm Cosgrove, joint winners of the Monsignor Coulter Award for Mathematics and Science. Standing, from left, are Rev. Eamon Martin, president, Marion Machett, Chief Inspector, Department of Education, guest speaker, and Cormac Blee (Monsignor Coulter Award for Humanities).
International Fund for Ireland (IFI) board members and with chairman Paddy Harte, centre, pictured at the funding announcement.
