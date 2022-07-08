IN PICTURES: Derry Scout Group Investiture held by St Mary's (Creggan)

Mary Owens, County Chair, Stephen Clyde, Leader, Joe Corry, Provincial Commissioner, Margaret McGlinchey, Leader, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins, Cllr Gary Donnelly, Fr Joe Gormley, Charlie McChrystal, Group Leader, and Kevin Ferguson, Provincial Support Officer.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.