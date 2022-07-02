IN PICTURES: St. Cecilia's College students enjoy fantastic fun day

The pupil's relay team
Clooney Park West has been identified as the ideal base for Institute FC’s new home. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
A picture from Sean’s early days training in China, being presented with a signed China National team shirt from China’s director of coaching, Mr Chen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.