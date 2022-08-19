IN PICTURES: Record numbers attend Colm Quigley Jog In The Bog 2022

Avae Mc Guinness and Martin O'Dowd.
Almost 450,000 people took to the streets of Derry when the city hosted the ALl-Ireland Fleadh in 2013.
Sadly, with Grant’s recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, the father and daughter must make use of every second they have together
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.