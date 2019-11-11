POLL: Who will win Saturday's U21 football final?

Another final clash of Dungiven and Kilrea

Michael McMullan

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

POLL: Who will win Saturday's U21 football final?

Dungiven's Conor Kelly is available after suspension. (Pic: Mary K Burke www.marykburke.com)

Dungiven

Kilrea