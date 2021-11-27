Sixteen movies on TV as we enter December

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days...starting tonight.

Here are 16 to choose from....

An Innocent Man: Saturday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9pm

Jimmie's living a grand life in California. Mike and Danny are two crooked cops not averse to robbing and framing suspects. One day they all collide and lives are shattered. A gritty and vicious thriller from 1989 that didn't strike a chord with TV audiences used to Selleck's friendly Magnum persona but it's a film that's really worth reevaluation. Selleck, David Rasche, Laila Robins, Bjada Djola and F. Murray Abraham add to a heady mix.

Zombieland: Saturday, Syfy @ 9pm

America's been overthrown by the undead and a young man from Columbus, Ohio just wants to get home. On his danger fraught journey he meets another survivor from Tallahassee, Florida and both decide to stick together. This is a joy, from it's Metallica scored opening scene to it's fairground set climax it's pure and utter fun. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are all game for a laugh here.

Parasite: Saturday, Channel 4 @ 10pm

The Kim's are living a miserable existence in a basement apartment in Seoul. The Park's live a comfortable life in a beautiful home overlooking the city. The youngest Kim goes to work for the Parks and things are never the same again. Parasite is amazing. A dive into Korean society that manages to be hilarious, nervewracking, terrifying and exhilarating all at once. A totally deserved best picture winner. Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin and Cho Yeo-jeong are just perfect in their parts.

I Went Down: Sunday, RTÉ One @ 12.15am (midnight)

Two criminals travel into the wilds of rural Ireland to carry out a kidnapping at the behest of a man who owns them both. Things don't work out exactly as planned. For my money one the the best Irish comedies ever made. Brendan Gleeson is on fire as Bunny Kelly and Peter McDonald is good craic in his film debut. As always with Irish films the laughs come with a healthy dose of pathos and the two blend brilliantly.

Apocalypse Now: Sunday, BBC Two @ 12.15am (midnight)

Captain Willard has been tasked with going up the Nùng River to terminate a rogue American Colonel with extreme prejudice. What he sees on his journey with stay with him and you forever. A nightmarish, drug fueled masterpiece and a harrowing, troubling, darkly comic & psychotic look into the troubling heart of man. If you haven't seen it yet I'm very jealous. Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Larry Fishburne, Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest and Dennis Hopper will all blow you away.

The Day Of The Locust: Sunday, Talking Pictures TV @ 1.15am

The film where Donald Sutherland plays Homer Simpson. Yup. The 1930's were a bad time in America and people flooded into Hollywood to find fame and fortune away from the Great depression. It worked out for some and not for others. A vicious and biting satire of the film industry. Flamboyant and extravagant in places, downright horrifying in others. It's fantastic though and packed full of too many famous faces to list.

Gone Baby Gone: Monday, Great! Movies @ 9pm

A young girl goes missing in South Boston and a pair of investigators are hired to find her. A tough ask made tougher by red tape and the web of crime surrounding every aspect of the case. Ben Affleck's adaption of Dennis Lehane's book is a powerful and upsetting watch that will make you ask yourself questions you might not like the answers to. Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Amy Ryan and Ed Harris all do affecting work.

Alfie: Monday, TCM @ 9pm

Alfie's a self centred ass, he loves himself, loves to hear himself talk. Women love him too but he treats them like dirt, taking what he wants from them before throwing them aside. Then one day life decides to slap him in the face. Controversial on release and highly influential in the years since this 1966 drama is an excellent look at the light and dark of the swinging 60's. Michael Caine, Shelley Winters and Julia Foster all nail their parts.

Transsiberian: Monday, Great! Movies Action @ 10.55pm

A couple are travelling home from China and take the train to Moscow. Along the way they meet another couple. Things get......well you'll just have to see for yourself. A finely crafted and atmospheric watch from the Hitchcockian school of thrillers. It's rather violent and one scene may have you reaching for the remote but stick with it, it's worth your time. Woody Harrelson, Emily Mortimer, Kate Mara and Ben Kingsley do good work

The Man From Colorado: Tuesday, Film4 @ 2.55pm

Owen Devereaux's been appointed the federal judge of a region in Colorado but he's not exactly suited to the job. He has psychopathic tendencies that have, in the past during the civil war, been covered up by his friend Del, a man not willing to do it anymore. From 1948 comes an uncommonly deep and thoughtful western that isn't afraid to shy away from big themes. For once Glenn Ford plays a villainous part and he does it well. William Holden and James Millican excel in supporting roles.

The Man Who Knew Too Much: Wednesday, Film4 @ 4.30pm

An American family take an impulsive trip to Morocco and finds themselves in the midst of an assassination attempt and their lives are immediately in danger. It sounds heavy but this is one of Alfred Hitchcock's lighter and more enjoyable films. James Stewart and Doris Day lead the film and are delightful as their roles as always. A highly enjoyable and suspenseful film worth recording for a rainy afternoon.

Deep Blue Sea: Wednesday, TCM @ 9pm

In an attempt to find a cure for Alzheimers disease a scientist grows mega sharks so she can experiment on their brains. These sharks are kept in a secret facility but guess what? They are really brainy and really hungry. Renny Harlin's scifi/actioner from 1999 is gloriously stupid but it's loads and loads of fun too. Blood spills and jokes fly as a wicked cast that includes Thomas Jane, Aida Turturro, Saffron Burrows and Samuel L. Jackson struggle to stay in one piece.

The Conversation: Thursday, BBC4 @ 9pm

Harry's a surveillance expert and he's got a new job. But the work is getting to him and his paranoia is at an all time high due to past events. Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 thriller is a stunner. A post Watergate classic seeped in the pervading atmosphere of a broken country. Gene Hackman's spectacular as a man coming apart at the seams and the late John Cazale as his partner is as always magnificent. A nerve shredding watch.

The Blood On Satan's Claw: Friday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9.05pm

A rural village in 18th century England is thrown into upheaval when an evil looking skull is unearthed by a plough and sinister things start happening in the aftermath. A prime example of folk horror, a subgenre from the early 70's that would still give you the chills nearly 50 years later. It's hefty stuff, that in places will offend but it's genuinely effective. Patrick Wymark, Linda Hayden and Barry Andrews all do strong work.

Damsel: Friday, TG4 @ 9.45pm

A man travels across the American Frontier of the 19th century on a little horse called Butterscotch. He's looking for the love of his life so he can propose and the only thing between him and happiness is danger. A lot of danger. A slowburn pace might annoy some but this left-field take on the western genre is an entertaining and twisting watch propelled by nice turns from Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.

Lapsis: Friday, Film4 @ 11.15pm

Ray's taken a strange new job to help support his ailing brother. He's marching into the woods, dragging miles of cable behind him to connect up cubes used for futuristic trading. To say more would be a ruin a unique and humorous satirical look at the exploitative techniques modern day employment is made up of. It's not always successful but it's last 30 minutes really hits the spot. Dean Imperial as Ray is one to keep an eye out for.

