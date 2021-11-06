Seventeen great movies to watch on TV over the next seven days

It's the weekend and Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch over the next seven days...starting tonight.

Here are 17 to choose from....enjoy!

Miami Vice: Saturday, TCM @ 9pm

Michael Mann's stylish and action packed update of the famous 80's TV show about cops taking on drug dealers. Bristling with testosterone, it's a moody grown up thriller full of suspense, action and neo-nazi's getting shot in the face. Whats not to like about that? Colin Farrell & Jamie Foxx are solid as the leads but Naomie Harris steals the film with one small scene in a mobile home. The soundtrack is wicked too.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Saturday, BBC4 @ 9pm

In Brittany at the end of the 18th century a painter called Marianne is commissioned to paint a portrait of a woman called Héloïse who is due to be married off to an Italian nobleman. A marriage she wants no part of. Do you fancy a romance that will both uplift you and leave you in absolute shreds? Well here you go. Magnificent turns from Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel carry a sublime story.

Rain Man: Saturday, TG4 @ 10.55pm

Charlie's father has died and left his fortune to an autistic brother he never realised he had. To get the money him and his brother tear off on a road trip where he finds out about both his sibling and himself. Aspects of Rain Man have dated these days but it's still a lovely story of discovery and reunion buoyed by a couple of memorable performances from Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.

Pawn Sacrifice: Sunday, BBC One @ 12.15am (midnight)

Bobby Fischer vs Boris Spassky. 1972. The chess game to end all chess games. Two grandmasters. West vs East. Some said it was only a game but in a time of cold war it's also something far more important than that. Tobey Maguire does fine work as the tragic lead of a well crafted film riddled with paranoia and suspense while Liev Schrieber uses his trademark brooding to intense effect.

Walk Like A Panther: Sunday, Channel 4 @ 12.55am (midnight)

Their local pub is closing and the only way to make money is to return to the lycra and capes. But these folks aren't superheroes, nope, they are 80's wrestlers and aching hips and shoulders aren't going to stop them. An entertaining slice of fluff and whimsy from 2018 that will make you feel nostalgic for Saturday morning television. Stephen Graham, Sue Johnston, Robbie Gee and Julian Sands are among the familiar faces having fun.

Ladyhawke: Sunday, Talking Pictures TV @ 10.05pm

Navarre and Isabeau are in love but they have a wee problem. There was a curse placed on them making him a wolf during the night and her a hawk during the day ensuring they can never be together. The only person who can help is a thief called Gaston. Richard Donner's 1985 fairytale is a likable, well made, glorious looking romantic escapade. Michelle Pfeiffer and Rutger Hauer play the lost lovers and Matthew Broderick has a good time as their only hope.

St Vincent: Sunday, Film4 @ 11.20pm

After an incident with his next door neighbour a grumpy old Vietnam vet begins to babysit her bullied son and soon they begin to see the best in each other. A funny, bittersweet comedy that will make you laugh and upset you in equal measures. Bill Murray in the lead is better than he's been in years and Melissa McCarthy as his neighbour does well in a role that's a lot more dramatic than her usual parts.

Bridge to Terabithia: Monday, Great! Films @ 7.05pm

Jesse and Leslie become fast friends when she moves in next door to him. Soon their childhood imaginations are running riot and the kingdom of Terabithia is created. Real life is sadly never far away though. A little beaut of a movie, one full of lessons about life, both the lovely and tragic sides of it. Anna Sophia Robb and Josh Hutcherson are both amiable leads. Be warned, this could/might/will make you cry.

Doubt: Monday, TG4 @ 9.30pm

A well liked priest is accused of child abuse. But did he do it? That's the crux of the tale in an excellent adaption of the famous Broadway play. Philip Seymour Hoffman (ah god, even typing his name would make ya sad) is the priest in question and Meryl Streep is the nun investigating him. We get immense performances from both. The subject matter might be hard to take but it's compelling and gripping stuff that will stay in your head for days after.

Dog Soldiers: Monday, Film4 @ 23.10

A group of soldiers on routine training in the Scottish highlands find themselves under siege from a pack of beasts that should not exist. Neil Marshall's debut film is awesome. Hilarious, horrific, quotable, disgusting and damn scary. A rare horror comedy that gets it's blend just right. All this and we get a wicked cast too with Sean Pertwee, Kevin McKidd, Liam Cunningham and Darren Morfitt who's just deadly as Spoon.

All The King's Men: Tuesday, Great! Movies Action @ 9.25am

Wille Stark. A real salt of the earth fellow. Liked by all. Well...... He's a politician, a self taught kind of guy. He's a decent man, at least he was once, back when he hadn't sold his soul. A deserved Best Picture winner back in 1949, this portrait of the rise and fall of a famous face mixes politics and noir to brilliant effect. Broderick Crawford (who also won best actor) and Merceded McCambridge both put in first rate performances.

Journey's End: Wednesday, BBC Two @ 11.15pm

France. 1918. The trenches of Aisne. A young soldier called Raleigh once who once believed in the importance of war sits surrounded by his comrades in a filthy, rat infested trench as the German army only metres away get ready to attack their front lines. A powerful watch that shows us bullets make no distinctions when it comes to class and social status. Asa Butterfield, Paul Bettany and Sam Clafin do strong work.

Nebraska: Thursday, Film4 @ 1.35am

A father and son called Woody and David are taking a trip from Montana to Nebraska to claim a prize. Woody is slowly losing his memory to dementia and David is dragged into the mess. Alexander Payne's comedy drama is a beautifully written and crafted look at the complexities of family relationships. Plus it has a couple of wicked belly laughs hidden away. Bruce Dern, Will Forte and especially June Squibb are all on fire.

Paths Of Glory: Thursday, BBC4 @ 11.05pm

The men of B-company refuse to make a suicidal run at a German hill during World War 1. Their general is embarrassed by his perceived failure and sets out to make someone pay. Stanley Kubrick's masterful anti war film is an enraging watch, one that shows the toll military life can have on humanity even when the fighting is over. Kirk Douglas as Colonel Dax has never been better while George Macready as General Mireau will make you despair.

Sam Whiskey: Friday, TG4 @ 9.05pm

Her husband is dead and Laura has a problem. The gold he stole is sitting in a boat at the bottom of the Colorado river and she needs someone to find it and return it to it's rightful place. Unfortunately she hires the rogue Sam Whiskey for the job. A charming. amiable western is just what you need for a Friday evening and this one led by Burt Reynolds and Angie Dickinson is just the ticket. You'll instantly guess how it's going to end but it will keep you smiling throughout.

American Mary: Friday, The Horror Channel @ 11.05pm

A broke medical student discovers an unusual way to make extra money and finds herself in some very very dark places as a result. This 2012 dark drama/horror film starring Katherine Isabelle is a highly effective piece of work. Be warned though, it should probably only be watched by those with a strong constitution but if you can go with it you discover a unique little story that will open your eyes to a whole other world.

The Belly Of The Whale: Friday, RTÉ One @ 11.40pm

Joe and Ronald. Two loners in a miserable, run down seaside town in Donegal. One has come home after a long time and the other is already there scratching out a miserable existence. They come together with a plan but there's someone venal in their way. A dark dark dark Irish comedy from 2018 that went under the radar at the time but it's still worth your time. Michael Smiley, Peter Coonan and Pat Shortt do nice work as three men you'd cross four fields to avoid.

