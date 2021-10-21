New look ‘Opry le Daniel’ returns to TG4 next Tuesday night

Following a two year sabbatical due to Covid-19, TG4’s highest rating country music show is finally back on the road, with the first concert televised from The Theatre Royal, Castlebar, County Mayo.

Hosted and presented by Daniel O’ Donnell, the new format of ‘Opry le Daniel i gConnacht’, which sees the Irish country music legend and friends performing in venues in different provinces of Ireland, brings us the first concert from the renowned

Theatre Royal, Castlebar, with Irish country music singing stars such as Mike Denver, Sandy Kelly, Frank Mc Caffrey, Louise Morrissey and Patrick Feeney.

The first concert of this series will air next week on Tuesday, October 26 at the usual time of 9.30pm.

Included in the show titled ‘Classic Country’, will be one of our ‘Queens of Irish Country Music’, Sandy Kelly.

Also on stage will be the renowned singer/songwriter from Westport, Frank Mc Caffrey and an artist who has made a massive impact on the country music scene in recent years, Patrick Feeney.

Whilst each artist will be appearing for their solos, they will also be accompanied by host presenter Daniel, performing duets and a show finale.

Future Opry concerts will include ‘New Country’, when Daniel will be introducing The Ennis Brothers, Clodagh Lalor and, from Creeslough, our very own Ailish Mc Bride, and also ‘Celtic & Country’, a show which proved a tremendous success when aired from the Millennium Forum in Derry in previous years.

Appearing on this year’s show will be Sean Keane, Cathy Jordan and ‘The Voice of Ireland’, Tommy Fleming, showing on the following week, Tuesday, November 2.