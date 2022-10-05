MacD on Music: Ones to Watch

This is a town bursting with musical talent. Throughout it’s history, Derry has given the world some of it’s best loved musicians.

From The Undertones to Dana to Phil Coulter to The Devine Comedy’s Neil Hannon, Derry’s musical legacy is felt around the world.

Just this year, Baltimora’s ‘Tarzan Boy’ was featured on the soundtrack of Stranger Things 4 (available in Cool Discs).

The current Derry music scene looks to keep our proud legacy alive, and this week I’m looking at some of the best rising stars this town has to offer.

Touts

Probably the most well known act on this list, Touts have been making a splash at home and abroad for a few years now. Made up of Luke McLaughlin (bass/vocals), Matthew Crossan (guitar/vocals) and Jason Feenan (drums), Touts have, to date, opened for names including Liam Gallagher and Paul Weller. This year has seen them playing a show in the Millennium Forum with the Undertones and Tramp to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, as well as their first proper tour since the beginning of Lockdown, almost a century ago.

Touts are an incredible live act, and probably the only time you’re likely to experience a bomb scare at a concert without having to evacuate. With multiple EPs released (also available in Cool Discs) and an album hopefully on the way, the future is looking bright for these Touts (not a sentence you hear very often).

Touts can be found on Instagram @touts_band.

Brother Ray

Brother Ray, aka Raymond Nicell, is a relative late-comer on the local music scene. Having released one album and a number of singles so far, Brother Ray has been a regular presence at the Open Mic night in Bennigan’s in the past few years. His song ‘The Eagle of Toledo’ has also recently seen a surge in popularity, going from 1500 views to over 10,000 in just a few weeks. His album, ‘The Eagle of Toledo and Other Non-Cycling Songs’, was produced by Eoin O'Callaghan (aka Best Boy Grip) and other songs have featured guitar work from Paul Casey.

At the minute, he is working on a Christmas song that will hopefully keep his current momentum going. All of his music can be found on YouTube.

Tramp

What would one of these articles be without a mention of Tramp? The self-proclaimed “happy four piece” are another act riding a wave of momentum. Made up of Siânna Lafferty (vocals/guitar), Fionbarr Doran (guitar) Ellie McFadden (bass) and Steamy-Ciarán McCay (drums), the group are fresh off playing two nights in Sandino’s, they about to embark on a mini-tour of England later this month.

The release of their second single is also imminent, and hopefully this next year will see them continue to go from success to success. Their debut single ‘Frankenstein’ is out now and available on all good streaming services.

Tramp can be found on Instagram @thisistramp

Tessio

Tessio are Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney, and have been performing together since 2019. The duo, who, to date, have released an EP (EP 1) and a number of singles, are a group in the tradition of Simon and Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (and the many combinations therein) and Saint Sister, featuring tight harmonies that showcase their wonderful songwriting.

This last year has seen them play opening slots with Hothouse Flowers and The 4 of Us, the latter of which they’ll be playing with again when they play the Guildhall next February, provided Jude and Callum don’t move against the family.

Tessio can be found on Instagram @tessio__



Parker

Another group that regular readers should recognise, Parker are, without a doubt, one of the best live acts currently on the scene. Having seen them four times (to date), their live shows are always something special and every one somehow manages to be different from the last. The group, made up of Dylan Bradley (guitar and vocals), Eoghan Donegan (bass) and Michael Brown (drums) are currently on tour in the UK with Canadian group The Last Mile. They have, so far, released two singles, ‘Never Miss’ and ‘Problems’, both available on all good streaming services.

Parker can be found on Instagram @bandcalledparker.

Other Acts

There’s plenty other acts I could mention, but I only have so much space here. For now, here’s a few more names to keep an eye out for:

Cherym, the brilliant three-piece made up of Hannah Richardson (guitar and vocals), Nyree Porter (bass) and Alannagh Doherty (drums).

Hyfin, one of the best rising stars on the Derry rap scene.

Clodagh May, one of Derry’s best new singer-songwriters. Recently played with Parker and the Last Mile in Sandino’s.

And that’s it for another week. Be sure to tune in next week, same MacD time, same MacD channel.