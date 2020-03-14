John B Keane classic 'The Field' returns to the Forum for one night

Contact

The John B Keane classic, The Field, is returning to Derry's Millennium Forum next week for one performance only.

The Field back at the Forum on Thursday night next, March 19.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The John B Keane classic, The Field, is returning to Derry's Millennium Forum next week for one performance only.

Set in rural Ireland during the mid 1960s, it tells the story of Bull McCabe, a patriotic tenant farmer with a fearsome temper and an obsession with the field he has toiled for most of his life.   

Bull McCabe epitomises the last stand in the protection of the old order, denying permission of entry to the impending industrial change which threatens the status quo.

  Based on a true story, this dark and, at times, hilariously funny tale by John B Keane is a work which went on to  inspire one of Ireland’s most successful films.    Not to be missed.

  The Field performs at the Millennium Forum on Thursday, March 19. 

Tickets are now available from the Forum Box Office, telephone 71 264455 or visit  millenniumforum.co.uk  for bookings.
 

