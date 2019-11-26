'Frozen 2' fever sweeps Derry as the eagerly anticipated sequel hits cinemas

It's hard to believe it has been five years since Frozen hit the big screen and now the follow up is finally here.

Legions of Derry fans young and old have been to see Frozen 2 since it came out on Friday.

And with little Elsas, Annas and Olafs running about it's fair to say local families have fully embraced the spirit of the Disney classic.

The eagerly awaited movie is on at both Omniplex Cinema Derry and Brunswick Moviebowl and there are multiple screenings daily.

And the verdict is Frozen 2 doesn't disappoint.