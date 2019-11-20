Contact

Rachael O'Connor fulfills her childhood dream with panto role

The Drumsurn beauty speaks to Derry Now about her new role

Rachael O'Connor

Rachael O'Connor is currently in rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The local woman playing the lead role in this year's Forum panto says it is a dream come true.Rachael O'Connor from Drumsurn currently in rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but she remembers sitting in the audience as a child wishing she was the princess on stage.
"We'd go every year with my nanna and my auntie and my cousins and we used to get so excited so it's funny being on the other side," she said.
"I used to think 'I'd love to be the princess' and now my face is on posters all around Derry.
"It's lovely. It's kind of gone full circle."
Rachael shot to fame on TV talent show 'The Voice' in 2014 as the youngest contestant in Team Kylie Minogue. 
After reaching the quarter final she went on to perform on London’s West End with Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games. She has since travelled the world with the show starring as Erin The Goddess and performed in unforgettable venues including The London Palladium, Wembley Arena and the Prague O2.
But the Millennium Forum has always held a special place in her heart.
"I was involved with the Millennium Forum's Youth Theatre and I did a production of Grease with them when I was 15 so I have really good memories of it," explained Rachael.
"It's great to be back as part of a professional production.
"There are lots of local professional actors in the panto who are friends I would have known for years so it's great to see them again."
Rachael and the cast have just two weeks of intense rehearsals before the panto kicks off on Wednesday December 4.
Telling the story of the young princess who finds herself on the run from her wicked stepmother and takes refuge in the forest with seven pint-sized men, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remains one of the best-loved pantomimes of all time.

Packed with great song and dance routines it features a star studded local cast including William Caulfield as Nurse Molly Coddle and a special ‘magical’ appearance by Daniel O’Donnell.

"I didn't know what to expect but I'm really looking forward to it," said Rachael.

"It's so funny that I'm struggling to keep a straight face most of the time.

"It's fun for all the family. It's not just for kids there's plenty for adults too and all the grannies will be buzzing about Daniel O'Donnell.

"The music is really poppy and there's songs by Taylor Swift and from The Greatest Showman so everyone will be singing along."

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs performs at the Millennium Forum from Wednesday December 4 to Sunday December 29.

Tickets are priced from £10.00 and are now available from the Box Office.  Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. (Signed performance – Thursday December 5)

