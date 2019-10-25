The Bovedy Illuminations to light up Seamus Heaney HomePlace this weekend

Contact

To mark the Seamus Heaney HomePlace screening of his short film an informal conversation on memory, art and his influence will be held this weekend

The Bovedy Illuminations will take place this Saturday.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

To mark the Seamus Heaney HomePlace screening of his short film 'The Bovedy Illuminations', artist Noel Connor will be joined on stage by poet Gerald Dawe in an informal conversation on memory, art and the influence of Seamus Heaney on their journeys from their own places in Belfast.

The event will take place this Saturday, October 26 from 2pm to 3pm.

Noel’s first publication, Gravities, was a collection of drawings to accompany poems by Seamus Heaney.

It included ‘Exposure’, which held a special significance for the artist and again provides an undercurrent for this new work.

On 25 April 1969, Connor witnessed a fireball tear across the skies of West Belfast. The falling meteorite landed minutes later at Bovedy, only ten miles from Bellaghy. In this work he fuses poetry, imagery and sound to create a remarkable testament to ‘one of the last innocent days of my childhood’.

Connor’s visual art has been exhibited widely in Ireland and Britain and he has been involved in many publications and collaborations with other artists and poets.

Gerald Dawe’s poetry collections include Selected Poems, Mickey Finn’s Air and The Last Peacock. He has also published several volumes of criticism and memoirs, most recently In Another World: Van Morrison and Belfast and Looking Through You: Northern Chronicles. He contributed the biographical essay on Seamus Heaney to the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography.

Tickets available on www.seamusheaneyhome. ticketsolve.com

