Snow and lightning forecast for County Derry as weather warning updated

Snow and lightning is now forecast.
A yellow weather warning for snow and wind in place for County Derry has been updated to include thunder and lightning.
The warning comes into place from 5.00pm this evening (Wednesday February 23) until 8.00pm tomorrow (Thursday February 24).
Frequent heavy snow showers are expected across counties Derry, Donegal, Antrim, Tyrone and Fermanagh, as well as much of Western Scotland, with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.
Snow and lightning across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland
Wednesday 1700 - Thursday 2000
The Met Office have said there is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.
There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage and a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes. Where lightning strikes occur, there is a small chance that building/structures could be damaged.
Thursday's outdoor programme for Derry's Illuminate Festival has been cancelled with the weather warning in force.
For more information, visit the Met Office website.
Tomorrow's outdoor programme for the Illuminate Festival has been cancelled due to the weather warning issued for the district
