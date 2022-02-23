Search

23 Feb 2022

Snow and lightning forecast for County Derry as weather warning updated

The Met Office updated their warning this afternoon.

Snow and lightning forecast for County Derry as weather warning updated

Snow and lightning is now forecast.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

23 Feb 2022 1:47 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A yellow weather warning for snow and wind in place for County Derry has been updated to include thunder and lightning.

The warning comes into place from 5.00pm this evening (Wednesday February 23) until 8.00pm tomorrow (Thursday February 24).

Frequent heavy snow showers are expected across counties Derry, Donegal, Antrim, Tyrone and Fermanagh, as well as much of Western Scotland, with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

The Met Office have said there is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage and a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes. Where lightning strikes occur, there is a small chance that building/structures could be damaged.

Thursday's outdoor programme for Derry's Illuminate Festival has been cancelled with the weather warning in force.

For more information, visit the Met Office website.

LATEST: Power cuts, flooding and trees 'falling like dominoes' after Storm Franklin

High tides are affecting the coasts and a number of roads are impassable.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media