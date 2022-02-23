Cancelled: Tomorrow's Illuminate Festival outdoor programme cancelled ahead of weather warning

Tomorrow's outdoor programme for the Illuminate Festival has been cancelled due to the weather warning issued for the district
The decision has been made to cancel the outdoor programme for Thursday's (February 24) Illuminate event as further weather warnings have been issued for the end of the week.
A spokesperson for the festival said: "With more extreme weather conditions expected tomorrow the decision has been taken in the interests of both staff and the general public to cancel Thursday evening’s Illuminate event. The indoor music programme will continue as planned.
"The event will return, all being well, on Friday February 25, running until Sunday February 27, from 6pm to 9pm."
Storm Franklin led to the cancellation of last Sunday's event as the same decision was made in the interest of public safety.
For more information on the full programme go to illuminatederry.com
