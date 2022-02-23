Search

23 Feb 2022

Cancelled: Tomorrow's Illuminate Festival outdoor programme cancelled ahead of weather warning

The indoor programme is due to go ahead as planned

Cancelled: Tomorrow's Illuminate Festival outdoor programme cancelled ahead of weather warning

Tomorrow's outdoor programme for the Illuminate Festival has been cancelled due to the weather warning issued for the district

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Feb 2022 1:51 PM

The decision has been made to cancel the outdoor programme for Thursday's (February 24) Illuminate event as further weather warnings have been issued for the end of the week.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "With more extreme weather conditions expected tomorrow the decision has been taken in the interests of both staff and the general public to cancel Thursday evening’s Illuminate event. The indoor music programme will continue as planned.

"The event will return, all being well, on Friday February 25, running until Sunday February 27, from 6pm to 9pm."

Storm Franklin led to the cancellation of last Sunday's event as the same decision was made in the interest of public safety.

For more information on the full programme go to illuminatederry.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media