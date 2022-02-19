Cancelled: Tomorrow night's Illuminate Festival planned for Derry city centre

An re-enactment of the Seige as the Illuminate Festival transforms Castle Gate with the history of the city. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Tomorrow night's Illuminate Festival which has lit up Derry city centre for the past three nights has been cancelled.
Derry City and Strabane District Council say they have taken the decision in the interests of public safety due the forecast of adverse weather.
A council spokesperson said: “With very high winds expected tomorrow the decision has been taken in the interests of both staff and the general public to cancel Sunday night's Illuminate event.
“Due to potential risks to health and safety we would ask that people stay safe and stay at home.”
The festival will go ahead as normal on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday next as planned.
The spokesperson added: “We are still encouraging people to wrap up warmly and come out to enjoy this evening's (Saturday) event between 6pm-9pm, or to wait until Illuminate returns next week from Thursday 24-Sunday 27 February, 6pm - 9pm.”
An re-enactment of the Seige as the Illuminate Festival transforms Castle Gate with the history of the city. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
