22 Sept 2022

BAY ROAD SOCCER FANTASY FOOTBALL - You have to keep your eye on the ball!

Fantasy Football

Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min came of the bench to score a hat trick against Leicester last weekend.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

22 Sept 2022 1:01 PM

The recent break in football has had quite the effect on our Fantasy Football League, with only those on the ball keeping pace at the top.

It has been a testing time for Fantasy managers, who have really had to pay attention to just what the hell has been going on, with games postponed and unpostponed while some teams were allowed to play and others weren’t. United, Liverpool and Chelsea all had to sit and watch as the rest of the division played away to their hearts’ content, and if you didn’t get all those players out of your team in time, you were in for big trouble. And that’s not to mention that games that were played on Friday night. Did anyone know about this? Anyone in the habit of changing their teams every Saturday morning were in for a nasty shock when they realised they were too late to do so.

This week’s top scorer and monthly winner for October is Tony Deane, whose ‘Unreal Madrid FC’ team managed 89 points Here is an example of a manager that was definitely on the ball. His decision to make Harry Kane his captain earned him 20 points while a hat trick for Son Heung-Min earned him 19 points. Arsenal’s clean sheet away at Brentford, plus a goal for defender William Saliba, earned him 15 points on his way to a great total given the circumstances.

The same could not be said of Gareth Brown’s ‘T.E.A.M’, which managed a measly 33 points. Gareth clearly didn’t even look at his team this past week as both his Captain Mo Salah and vice-Captain Alisson didn’t even play, with Liverpool’s game against Chelsea called off. As a result of his inattention, only six of his players were viable, two of which earned him zero points. His substitutes’ bench was no od either, as he three players there scored a total of zero between them.

You have to keep your eye on the ball in this game. Some damage can’t be undone.

 

 

Rank      Team                                     Manager                              GW        TOT

1              Unreal Madrid FC             Tony Deane                        89           149

2              Beidh Aonach Kamara    Conan Doherty                  84           143

3              Ten Hags at the wheel   Liam Healy                          80           139

4              Subutteoheads fffc         Fergal O'Carroll                 74           129

4              Rocky Harriers                   Patrick Leonard                 84           129

6              Telstar Belgrade               Rory Flood                          53           128

7              Football team                    Darrell Harvey                   76           124

8              Chuck vindaloo                  Daniel Cassidy                   65           123

9              The GundoGang               Rhys Downey                     57           123

10           just another year              Darragh Crossan               76           123

11           Abercorn Old Boys FC     Lee Meehan                       82           122

12           Ardoyne Aardvarks         Ethan Sweeney                 66           122

13           Tucks terriers                     Eoghan Tucker                  71           121

14           How's she cuttin?             James Deeney                   75           120

15           Donegal Colts                     Pat Gamble                        62           120

