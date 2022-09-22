BAY ROAD SOCCER FANTASY FOOTBALL - You have to keep your eye on the ball!

The recent break in football has had quite the effect on our Fantasy Football League, with only those on the ball keeping pace at the top.

It has been a testing time for Fantasy managers, who have really had to pay attention to just what the hell has been going on, with games postponed and unpostponed while some teams were allowed to play and others weren’t. United, Liverpool and Chelsea all had to sit and watch as the rest of the division played away to their hearts’ content, and if you didn’t get all those players out of your team in time, you were in for big trouble. And that’s not to mention that games that were played on Friday night. Did anyone know about this? Anyone in the habit of changing their teams every Saturday morning were in for a nasty shock when they realised they were too late to do so.

This week’s top scorer and monthly winner for October is Tony Deane, whose ‘Unreal Madrid FC’ team managed 89 points Here is an example of a manager that was definitely on the ball. His decision to make Harry Kane his captain earned him 20 points while a hat trick for Son Heung-Min earned him 19 points. Arsenal’s clean sheet away at Brentford, plus a goal for defender William Saliba, earned him 15 points on his way to a great total given the circumstances.

The same could not be said of Gareth Brown’s ‘T.E.A.M’, which managed a measly 33 points. Gareth clearly didn’t even look at his team this past week as both his Captain Mo Salah and vice-Captain Alisson didn’t even play, with Liverpool’s game against Chelsea called off. As a result of his inattention, only six of his players were viable, two of which earned him zero points. His substitutes’ bench was no od either, as he three players there scored a total of zero between them.

You have to keep your eye on the ball in this game. Some damage can’t be undone.

Rank Team Manager GW TOT

1 Unreal Madrid FC Tony Deane 89 149

2 Beidh Aonach Kamara Conan Doherty 84 143

3 Ten Hags at the wheel Liam Healy 80 139

4 Subutteoheads fffc Fergal O'Carroll 74 129

4 Rocky Harriers Patrick Leonard 84 129

6 Telstar Belgrade Rory Flood 53 128

7 Football team Darrell Harvey 76 124

8 Chuck vindaloo Daniel Cassidy 65 123

9 The GundoGang Rhys Downey 57 123

10 just another year Darragh Crossan 76 123

11 Abercorn Old Boys FC Lee Meehan 82 122

12 Ardoyne Aardvarks Ethan Sweeney 66 122

13 Tucks terriers Eoghan Tucker 71 121

14 How's she cuttin? James Deeney 75 120

15 Donegal Colts Pat Gamble 62 120