24 Feb 2022

Legends match in memory of Eoghan Rua hurler

Michael McQuillan passed away in 2020.

The Magee Legends game played this weekend in terrible conditions in memory of Eoghan Rua hurler Michael McQuillan.

24 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

This weekend Ulster University Magee Hurling Alumni members held their Annual Legends Match.

This event was due to take place on January 2nd but was postponed due to Covid.

The charity match has taken place since 2017 and involves former hurlers from the University coming together to play a match between themselves and raise some money for charity.

This year the committee agreed to raise funds for Anaphylaxis Campaign and in memory of Michael ‘Smicko’ McQuillan.

Michael McQuillan (23) who played for the Magee Hurling team and Eoghan Rua GAC, died suddenly July 2020 at his family home in Portstewart.

Michael was a talented hurler, with an infectious personality and an energetic sense of fun. 

The committee would like to thank Derry GAA for the use of their fantastic facilities on Owenbeg 4G Pitch, as well as their hospitality.

A warm thanks to Playr Fit for designing and producing jerseys for the event and match referee, Jack McKaigue. 

Over £660 was raised and still counting, with the money helping fund vital training and knowledge in schools and community groups on how to help someone who goes into anaphylactic shock. 

