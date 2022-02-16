Thousands raised in memory of popular County Derry Gael

A County Derry community has raised thousands for charity after taking on a '5K a Day' challenge in memory of their friend who passed away two years ago.

Michael 'Smicko' McQuillan died suddenly in 2020 following an anaphylactic shock in his hometown of Portstewart.

He was a much-loved member of Eoghan Rua GAC, and a number of his friends decided to undertake a running challenge in January 2022 to raise money for the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

The Anaphylaxis Campaign provides support , education and information on severe allergies across the UK.

Running daily throughout January, a number of Michael's friends braved the cold in memory of the 23-year-old.

They set up a Just Giving page to channel funds from their efforts directly to the charity, and easily surpassed their initial target of £5,000.

The group - Barry Daly, Eoghan Daly, Dermot Lynch, Ciaran Lagan, Aidan Boyle, Connor Boyle, Liam Frizelle, Ryan McGahon, Joseph McQuillan and Adam Kerr – have to date raised £9,249 for the charity.

Last year they also released a special jersey featuring 'Smicko' on the back, with proceeds also going towards the Anaphylaxis Campaign.

Adam encouraged people to follow their progress via social media, with runners taking part in Blackpool, London, and as far away as Australia.

“Michael was a much loved and dear friend and teammate of ours,” said Adam.

“We, as a group wanted to show our support for his family and also do something meaningful that would help us remember him in a positive way.

“We are just so grateful to everyone who supported us throughout this challenge and hope the money raised goes to helping those in need.”

CEO of Anaphylaxis Campaign, Simon Williams, said fundraising was a vital part of what they do.

“We are extremely grateful to the friends and family of Michael McQuillan who have chosen to support our charity again and we have been cheering them on every day,” he said.

“As we receive no government funding, fundraising events such as this help us to continue to provide support to anyone affected by severe allergy and life-threatening anaphylaxis.”

You can continue to support Adam and his friends by donating via their JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/5k-a-dayforsmicko.

If you have any concerns regarding food or non-food allergies, please call the Anaphylaxis Campaign national helpline on 01252 542029 or contact info@anaphylaxis.org.uk.