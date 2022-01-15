Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
SOCCER
MAN CITY V CHELSEA
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM WARWICK
ITV4, 1.05PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEICESTER
BT SPORT2, 3.15PM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
NFL
WILD CARD GAMES
SKY SPORTS, 9PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16
GOLF
AUSTRALIAN PGA C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V MONTPELLIER
BT SPORT2, 1PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
STACKS V ST FINBARR'S
TG4, 1.45PM
SOCCER
SPURS V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
