Young guns to get opportunity as Derry name McKenna Cup lineup

Matthew Downey during Derry's successful minor campaign last year. Pic by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.
A number of Derry's All-Ireland winning minor team are set to make their senior debuts in tomorrow night's Dr McKenna Cup opener against Monaghan at Owenbeg.
Desertmartin's Lachlan Murray, fresh from his club's Ulster junior campaign, has been handed the number 15 jersey, while All-Ireland minor-winning captain Matthew Downey is set to start at left half forward.
Glen stars Ethan and Jack Doherty come straight into the starting lineup, with clubmate Emmett Bradley starting in midfield alongside Swatragh's Oisín McWilliams.
Throw-in at Owenbeg tomorrow night is at 7.45pm.
Derry (v Monaghan): Odhrán Lynch (Magherafelt), Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), Pádraig McGrogan (Newbridge), Shea Downey (Lavey), Ethan Doherty (Glen), Conor Doherty (Newbridge), Jack Doherty (Glen), Oisín McWilliams (Swatragh), Emmett Bradley (Glen), Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), Matthew Downey (Lavey), Niall Toner (Lavey), Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)
Cllr Sandra Duffy: "The Department of Health still hasn’t secured adequate cancer services for patients"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.