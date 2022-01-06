Search

06 Jan 2022

Young guns to get opportunity as Derry name McKenna Cup lineup

The Oakleafers start their campaign tomorrow night in Owenbeg.

Matthew Downey during Derry's successful minor campaign last year. Pic by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A number of Derry's All-Ireland winning minor team are set to make their senior debuts in tomorrow night's Dr McKenna Cup opener against Monaghan at Owenbeg.

Desertmartin's Lachlan Murray, fresh from his club's Ulster junior campaign, has been handed the number 15 jersey, while All-Ireland minor-winning captain Matthew Downey is set to start at left half forward.

Derry manager looking for continuity after stop-start tenure to date

Rory Gallagher said he was delighted to see the return of the McKenna Cup.

Glen stars Ethan and Jack Doherty come straight into the starting lineup, with clubmate Emmett Bradley starting in midfield alongside Swatragh's Oisín McWilliams.

Throw-in at Owenbeg tomorrow night is at 7.45pm.

Derry (v Monaghan): Odhrán Lynch (Magherafelt), Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), Pádraig McGrogan (Newbridge), Shea Downey (Lavey), Ethan Doherty (Glen), Conor Doherty (Newbridge), Jack Doherty (Glen), Oisín McWilliams (Swatragh), Emmett Bradley (Glen), Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), Matthew Downey (Lavey), Niall Toner (Lavey), Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)

Injury doubts for Derry ahead of McKenna Cup opener

A number of experienced players may miss the game against Monaghan.

