Search

06 Jan 2022

Injury doubts for Derry ahead of McKenna Cup opener

A number of experienced players may miss the game against Monaghan.

Injury doubts for Derry ahead of McKenna Cup opener

Conor Glass has sustained an injury on returning to county training. Pic by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Derry could be without four experienced players for their opening McKenna Cup match against Monaghan at Owenbeg on Friday.

Ciaran McFaul, Padraig Cassidy and Gareth McKinless are all carrying knocks, while Conor Glass sustained a hamstring injury during the week.

McFaul is thought to have picked up a knock during Glen's Ulster SFC semi final defeat to Kilcoo in December.

The Oakleafers will also be without Donncha Gilmore and Ben McCarron, who face Moortown in Sunday's Ulster IFC final for their club Steelstown.

While their five-strong Slaughtneil hurling contingent are unavailable due to their upcoming All-Ireland club semi final against either Ballygunner or Kilmallock, manager Rory Gallagher said they have been training with the squad.

"The Slaughtneil players will be focused on their All-Ireland club semi final, but we've learnt the lessons from a couple of years ago, when I first got involved and they were at the same stage," he said.

Young stars join up with Derry's provisional football squad

A number of the All-Ireand winning minor team are training with the seniors.

“They've been good, they've kept their eye in with us as well and have been at a number of our sessions, and you have to give their management credit as well.

“They know the type of individuals they are – the McKaigues, Brendan and Shane – they're very serious about both sports.

“They haven't been doing a huge amount of on-pitch training with us, but we're very happy with their involvement to date and we're trying to work together.

“We'll have a view to all being ready for the first round of the league, no matter what.”

Derry manager looking for continuity after stop-start tenure to date

Rory Gallagher said he was delighted to see the return of the McKenna Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media