Search

07 Jan 2022

Rocks: We will be wary of Steelstown's scoring threat

The Moortown manager looks ahead to Sunday's game.

Rocks: We will be wary of Steelstown's scoring threat

Action from Moortown's Ulster semi final win over Randalstown. Pic Moortown Facebook.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Niall Rocks had Steelstown on his radar from an early stage, almost by accident.

The Moortown manager was an interested online spectator as he watched Brian Óg's end their long wait for an adult championship with the 0-8 to 0-7 win over Greenlough in November.

On Sunday, he'll bring his St Malachy's side to Glen to see them first hand, and try to plot their downfall.

“In passing, I watched their final against Greenlough at the time, I said I'd watch it online. We hadn't even won Tyrone at the time, but I thought I'd check out the standard,” he told the County Derry Post.

“I was very impressed. Although that was a low-scoring game, I did notice they had a couple of very good forwards.

“Obviously Ben McCarron would be well known, and they had Eoghan Bradley inside who was very sharp.

“They are a similar team to us, they seem to be able to win both ways. They have won tight games; the first game against the Donegal champions was only won by a point or two.

Steelstown were forced to dig deep against Cloughaneely. Pic by Tommy Gallagher.

“When games open up, they are able to punish teams on the break and with their pace up front, so it's something to be wary of.”

On the face of it, Moortown are equipped to deal with the threat. They have conceded a meagre average of 5.5 points per game in Tyrone and Ulster.

Injury doubts for Derry ahead of McKenna Cup opener

A number of experienced players may miss the game against Monaghan.

Rocks, however, is keen to avoid his team being labelled as defensive.

“Probably our biggest thing would be our fitness, rather than defence. We've asked the boys to get back and forward a lot, so the boys are willing to do the work,” he said.

“It got a lot of press in Tyrone, the commentators would have labelled us as a defensive team, but we have been racking up scores as well.

“We work hard at both ends of the pitch, some days we take our scores and some we don't. Even against Randalstown there, we missed two good goal opportunities.”

The Randalstown game was a test Rocks felt his side needed, and a few come-from-behind victories have helped foster the squad's character.

“We had a similar game in the Tyrone semi final against The Rock. We were two down in the 53rd minute and we kicked the last five points to win by three,” he said.

“The Ulster has taken the same path. We had a comprehensive win in the quarter final and then a good tight battle in the semi final.

“Semi finals are just about getting over the line, and a lot of years in the past Moortown would have lost games like that. It's the first men's Ulster final ever, so it's a new experience for everybody.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media