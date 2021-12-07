Search

07 Dec 2021

More recognition for All-Ireland winning Derry minors

A civic honours reception has been held in their honour.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry's successful All-Ireland winning minor team have attended another reception to honour their achievement.

Mid Ulster District Council held a Civic Honours Reception last Friday to recognise the success of the Derry Minor GAA team and management in winning the 2020 All-Ireland Minor Football Championship.

The reception was held at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy.

Derry Minor Team Captain, Matthew Downey and Vice-Captain Mark Doherty both accepted the Civic Honours Award on behalf of the entire Derry team.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean congratulated the team and management.

“The civic honour being presented acknowledges the skills, poise but most of all, the togetherness of the Oak Leafers on their long and dramatic road to the 2020 final which eventually took place this July," he said.

"The perseverance and determination to succeed shown by these young men, supported all the way by management, back room staff, family and friends, is inspiration to us all to keep on striving through whatever adversity we face.

"They are true ambassadors of sport for their areas and for the Mid Ulster district.”

