Search

01 Dec 2021

REACTION: Jack Cassidy win can be a springboard for senior success

Dungiven U20 manager James McNicholl reacts to their final win over Loup.

REACTION: Jack Cassidy win can be a springboard for senior success

James McNicholl rouses the troops amid Storm Arwen on Friday night. Pic by Mary K Burke.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A satisfied James McNicholl shifted back and forth underneath the Owenbeg stand, trying to shake the effects of an hour and a half on the sideline in Storm Arwen.

His Dungiven side had just sealed back-to-back Jack Cassidy Cup titles with a win over Loup and with the howling wind muting the celebrations slightly, he had his eye on the future.

“Hopefully we can get a springboard from this into senior football,” he told the County Derry Post.

“We won in 2019, and any momentum we would have got was halted with Covid and obviously that was more important at the time.

Derry GAA vice chairman Kieran McKeever presents the Jack Cassidy cup to Dungiven joint captains Darragh McGilligan and Cahair Higgins. Pic by Mary K Burke.

“We've four or five starting on the senior team there and most of the 2019 lads are senior footballers now. There is plenty there to work with over the next couple of years.

“[With Geoffrey in] it's exciting times for the players and you know they'll buy into it. The talent is there – it's always been there, but sometimes other things get in the way.

“We are where we are as a senior team, that's the way the league tables are, and hopefully now we'll kick on and in four or five years' time we'll be back in that conversation further up the table.”

Despite a Carl Lagan goal bringing the deficit to just one in the second half, McNicholl's St Canice's side looked controlled and composed throughout the encounter.

McNicholl said the elements had 'ruined the game as a spectacle', but that his side had a plan for managing the situation.

“We got settled down at half time. We were a wee bit nervous and passes were going astray in the first half, but I thought we controlled it really well after half time,” he said.

Dungiven master the elements to seal back-to-back Jack Cassidy titles

A late Niall McGonagle penalty stretched the winning margin to five.

“There was such a big breeze in the first half; the conditions dictated the game to be honest. It's nearly too big a breeze at times; we were kicking the ball out of play and that.

“Look, we worked on it, we've done it in training, so it was a matter of taking it from the training field onto the pitch.”

“It's all about patience. We work hard on isolating one-on-ones and getting at your man, and if you can't do that in Gaelic football, you shouldn't be in the team.

“The spaces will always open up at some point, it was a very defensive first half from them, and rightly so, they were facing a big breeze.

“We knew they'd be there in the second half, but it just takes a bit of time. You get a bit of luck as well, but they knew they had it in them,” he added.

Top BBC volunteer award for County Derry man

Brian McGuigan has been recognised for his work with the GAA and Special Olympics groups.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media