Alan Reynolds named new Assistant Manager at Derry City

Alan Reynolds has been unveiled as Derry City’s new Assistant Manager.

The 47-year-old had been at Shelbourne last season, splitting his time between there and the FAI where his Development role included assisting the national under-21 side.

Reynolds had a previous spell at the club back in 2008-9 under Stephen Kenny and he admitted he felt he had unfinished business at the Brandywell.

“I’m not sure if I ever thought I would arrive back here but it is a club I have a good affinity with,” he said. “I really enjoyed my spell here in 2008 and 2009. At times I felt like it was unfinished business that I would end up here at some stage because of the relationship I had with some of the people up here. I’m delighted to be here, it’s a new challenge and there’s a lot expected from us, but we’ll embrace that and enjoy it.”

City boss Ruaidhri Higgins took his time deciding on his number two and feels he has now got the right man for the job.

“Alan is a fantastic coach and it is important for me to have someone of his quality and experience here,” he stated. “He knows the league inside out and will have the trust of the players, which is key. He’s been here before which always helps as well, and he will bring plenty of ideas and energy to the club.

“We are comfortable with where we are in our preparations for the new season and are looking forward to getting going again in the coming weeks. ”