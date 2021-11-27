Search

27 Nov 2021

Na Magha seal Ulster semi final spot with blistering final quarter

Ruaidhrí McLaughlin's 50th minute goal saw off a stubborn Cootehill side at Breffni Park.

Na Magha seal Ulster semi final spot with blistering final quarter

Tim Rankin heading for goal. Pic by Seamus McQuillan.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Ulster JHC quarter final

Na Magha 1-14

Cootehill (Cavan) 0-10

A Ruaidhrí McLaughlin goal immediately after the second half water break proved enough to quell Cootehill's resistance and book Na Magha's place in the Ulster JHC semi final.

The Ballyarnett men spent the first half in almost total control, leading 0-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break and pushing on to open up a 0-9 to 0-4 gap at half time.

Cootehill were a side transformed after the break though, and quickfire points from Fiachra Hughes, Mark Moffett and goalkeeper Niall Clerkin saw them close the gap.

Na Magha could not get going and by the second half water break, the Breffni men were within a point at 0-10 to 0-9.

Within seconds though, they had calmed any nerves. Tim Rankin's long-range shot came back off the post and McLaughlin reacted fastest to collect and fire to the net.

The goal lifted the Derry side, who added a further four points from substitute Keelan Doherty, Foley (2) and Aidan Cutliffe to book a semi final clash with either Carrickmacross or Ballela.

*Full report, pictures and reaction in this week's Derry News and County Derry Post.

NA MAGHA: Barry Robinson, Adam Rankin, Diarmuid Shiels, Oisín Glass, Fearghal McAnanney, Breandán Quigley, Tomás Lally, Bliadhan Glass, Déaglan Foley (0-6, 0-1f), Tommy Gallagher, Michael Lynch (0-1), Mark McCloskey (0-1), Tim Rankin (0-1f), Aidan Cutliffe (0-3), Ruaidhrí McLaughlin (1-1)

SUBS: Keelan Doherty (0-1) for Mark McCloskey (45), Mark McShane for Adam Rankin (45), Jordon McGrory for Tommy Gallagher (59), Jimmy McAdams for Ruaidhrí McLaughlin (63)

YELLOW: D Foley (16)

COOTEHILL: Niall Clerkin, Joe Fitzgerald, Enda Shalvey, Padraig Jackson, Fiachra Hughes, Lonan McKenna, Philip McCabe, Oisín Carolan, Killian Boyle, Gavin Fitzpatrick, Thomas Craig, Emmett Magee, James McKay, Diarmuid Carney, Mark Moffett

SUBS: Caoimhín Carney for James McKay (20), Conor Shalvey for Lonan McKenna (48), Thomas Craig for Caoimhín Carney (55), Colm Shalvey for Padraig Jackson (63)

YELLOW: K Boyle (18), G Fitzpatrick (40,65), L McKenna (46), C Carney (48)

RED: G Fitzpatrick (64)

REF: Leon Reynolds (Armagh)

PREVIEW: Na Magha go on Ulster trail after a week of sadness

The Derry side are mourning the recent loss of one of their founding members.

'Deep sadness' as Derry hurling stalwart passes away

Seán Mellon was one of the founding members of Na Magha CLG.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media