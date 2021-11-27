Na Magha seal Ulster semi final spot with blistering final quarter

Ulster JHC quarter final

Na Magha 1-14

Cootehill (Cavan) 0-10

A Ruaidhrí McLaughlin goal immediately after the second half water break proved enough to quell Cootehill's resistance and book Na Magha's place in the Ulster JHC semi final.

The Ballyarnett men spent the first half in almost total control, leading 0-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break and pushing on to open up a 0-9 to 0-4 gap at half time.

Cootehill were a side transformed after the break though, and quickfire points from Fiachra Hughes, Mark Moffett and goalkeeper Niall Clerkin saw them close the gap.

Na Magha could not get going and by the second half water break, the Breffni men were within a point at 0-10 to 0-9.

Within seconds though, they had calmed any nerves. Tim Rankin's long-range shot came back off the post and McLaughlin reacted fastest to collect and fire to the net.

The goal lifted the Derry side, who added a further four points from substitute Keelan Doherty, Foley (2) and Aidan Cutliffe to book a semi final clash with either Carrickmacross or Ballela.

*Full report, pictures and reaction in this week's Derry News and County Derry Post.

NA MAGHA: Barry Robinson, Adam Rankin, Diarmuid Shiels, Oisín Glass, Fearghal McAnanney, Breandán Quigley, Tomás Lally, Bliadhan Glass, Déaglan Foley (0-6, 0-1f), Tommy Gallagher, Michael Lynch (0-1), Mark McCloskey (0-1), Tim Rankin (0-1f), Aidan Cutliffe (0-3), Ruaidhrí McLaughlin (1-1)

SUBS: Keelan Doherty (0-1) for Mark McCloskey (45), Mark McShane for Adam Rankin (45), Jordon McGrory for Tommy Gallagher (59), Jimmy McAdams for Ruaidhrí McLaughlin (63)

YELLOW: D Foley (16)

COOTEHILL: Niall Clerkin, Joe Fitzgerald, Enda Shalvey, Padraig Jackson, Fiachra Hughes, Lonan McKenna, Philip McCabe, Oisín Carolan, Killian Boyle, Gavin Fitzpatrick, Thomas Craig, Emmett Magee, James McKay, Diarmuid Carney, Mark Moffett

SUBS: Caoimhín Carney for James McKay (20), Conor Shalvey for Lonan McKenna (48), Thomas Craig for Caoimhín Carney (55), Colm Shalvey for Padraig Jackson (63)

YELLOW: K Boyle (18), G Fitzpatrick (40,65), L McKenna (46), C Carney (48)

RED: G Fitzpatrick (64)

REF: Leon Reynolds (Armagh)