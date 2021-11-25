Search

25 Nov 2021

Derry GAA announce new primary sponsor

The organisation has agreed a five-year deal with a local construction company.

Derry will have a new primary sponsor for the 2022 season. Pic by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Derry GAA have today revealed they will have a new primary sponsor for the next five years.

Chairperson Stephen Barker made the announcement this morning, confirming Errigal Group as the organisation's new primary sponsor.

The local construction company have signed up to a five-year term as sponsor, with Barker describing the partnership as 'formidable'.

"We are delighted Errigal Contracts is the new official partner to Derry GAA," he said.

"It is a huge vote of confidence in Derry GAA. There are many synergies between Derry GAA and Errigal Group which make this exciting partnership a formidable one.

“Both share a burning ambition to be better and stronger. Both share a genuine commitment to our young people and community.

"Both are also determined to create a future where people grow and develop through the best possible support and encouragement.

“We are entering an exciting chapter in our development across our clubs, schools and county with levels of participation in Gaelic games rising. 

"We are very much looking forward to working with Errigal Group for the mutual benefit of both our organisations, our players and the wider community.”

Cormac McCloskey, Managing Director of Errigal Group said the company had lots in common with Derry GAA.
 
“We are thrilled to be the new official sponsors of Derry GAA," he said.

"We have a lot of common values and goals, and we look forward to working in partnership with Derry GAA to achieve our joint ambitions.

“The GAA is in the DNA of our company and our people and community are at the heart of our culture. Together with Derry GAA we look forward to many successful and exciting years ahead.
 
“We warmly wish all players and management of all codes the very best of luck for the incoming season and are only delighted to be a small part of this very exciting new chapter for all involved with Derry GAA.”

A new Derry GAA jersey that marks the partnership with Errigal Group will be launched in the new year, prior to the start of the 2022 season.

