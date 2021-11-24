Search

24 Nov 2021

Limavady U15 Colts kick off the season in style

The club won a competition run by Ronseal to earn a new set of jerseys.

Limavady U15 Colts kick off the season in style

As the grassroots season kicks off, Limavady U15 Colts took to the pitch in style this weekend after winning a competition with Ronseal to receive a brand-new kit for the team.

The Limavady U15 Colts youngsters are one of 100 junior teams chosen to receive a new strip designed and printed specifically for them, with the team logo.

It’s been a tough year for grassroots sport and DIY giant Ronseal and KitKing.co.uk - the UK’s number one team wear specialist – have teamed up to help local clubs get back on their feet.

They’ve provided the club with £500 of new kit, including everything from shirts and shorts, to socks and equipment – all complete with the team and Ronseal logo.

Limavady U15 Colts debuted the smart new look when they took to the training ground this month. Ronseal has a long and proud history of investing in grassroots sports and sponsoring community teams across the UK.

Its Ronseal Juniors initiative has been designed specifically to help younger teams get the support and equipment they need.

Retail partner KitKing.co.uk has been supplying sportswear to professional and local clubs since 1992; providing top quality, personalised strips that help teams look and play their best.

Speaking about the initiative, Ronseal’s European Marketing Director, Jane Ryder said the company was keen to help.

“We know how much sport means to young people, especially during this difficult year,” she said.

“Players have really missed out on training and taking part in live matches, but it looks like they’re finally getting back out on the pitch.

“We hope we can help them enjoy a great season and produce some sporting stars of the future.”

