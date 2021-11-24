Search

24 Nov 2021

RUGBY: Limavady go ten clear with comprehensive win

The Roesiders were comfortable winners in a top v bottom clash.

RUGBY: Limavady go ten clear with comprehensive win

Matthew Haslett uses his strength to reach for the linnet score Limavady’s second try. Pic by Stephen Haslett.

Reporter:

Trevor Wilson

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Ulster Rugby Championship Div 2

Limavady 60-3 Lisburn

This Saturday saw a top v bottom contest as Limavady welcomed Lisburn to the John Hunter Memorial Grounds.

With Limavady having won all their fixtures this season and Lisburn having lost all their’s, it was really a David and Goliath confrontation

The game did not start well for Lisburn, as with only five minutes on the clock, and spectators still arriving, they found themselves 12-0 down.

Right from the kick off Limavady fielded and moved the ball wide to Brandon Maxwell to race in to touch down in the corner.

Three minutes later, opposite wing, Matthew Haslett used his strength to force his way over. Things were not to get any better for Lisburn as the half progressed with Limavady scoring another three tries.

It was now the forwards turn to take on the scoring mantle with firstly Clive Scott finishing off following a five metre line out and secondly, Michael Shiels, on debut, scoring his first try for his new club, thus securing the bonus point.

Sandwiched between these two tries Lisburn had their only success of the afternoon when they opted to kick a penalty and thus avoiding the whitewash.

Jim McCartney, not wanting to be left out, scored try number five and the first half was rounded off when Branden Maxwell got his second to leave Limavady leading 34-3 at the break.

Prop Forward Clive Scott causing problems for the visitors defence. Pic by Stephen Haslett.

The second half was much the same with Limavady adding four further tries. Two more from Jim McCartney, Michael Shiels adding his second and Matthew Haslett finishing off a fine flowing move to score in the corner.

With five of the tries converted by Peter Wilson Limavady ran out worthy winners by 60 points to 3.

Overall, another fine performance with six different players getting on the score sheet. Lisburn will be disappointed with their performance especially as they suffered three yellow cards due to ill discipline.

Limavady will be delighted with another victory and a good all round performance from all the players, especially the two “quiet men” of the team, Michael Rice and Joel Butcher very much to the fore.

LIMAVADY: Clive Scott, Adam Miller, Jack McIntosh, Jack Townley, Michael Rice,, Michael Shiels, Joel Boucher, Ben RileY (C), Peter Wilson, Gav Martin, Matthew Haslett, Jamie Millar, Jack Craig, Brandon Maxwell, Jim McCartney

Students pose tough questions for Rainey

A second defeat in succession for Rainey

Limavady take spot after win in Lurgan

Visitors recover from poor start

Limavady start the season with an away win at Coleraine

Visitors make use of extra man after Peter Todd's dismissal

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media