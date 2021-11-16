Search

16/11/2021

Slaughtneil and Lavey will contest reserve hurling final

Both sides came through tonight's semi finals.

Slaughtneil and Lavey will contest reserve hurling final

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Slaughtneil and Lavey will contest the 2021 Derry reserve hurling final after seeing off their semi final opponents on Tuesday night.

A Sean O'Doherty goal helped the Emmet's see off Kevin Lynch's at Emmet Park. The hosts led by 0-5 to 0-4 at the first half water break and extended their lead to two points at half time.

O'Doherty's goal came in the third quarter and saw his side take a 1-9 to 0-7 lead into the final stages, and despite a late goal from the Dungiven side, the south Derry men held on to reach the final.

Their opponents will be Lavey, who saw off Ballinascreen in a repeat of the intermediate semi final, recording a comfortable 11-point victory.

The final will take place on Saturday, November 20 in Owenbeg at 2.00pm.

RESULTS

Slaughtneil 1-12

Kevin Lynch's 1-9

Lavey 2-15

Ballinascreen 1-7

Banagher edge out Lavey to claim Derry intermediate title

St Mary's survived a late scare to claim a narrow victory.

REPORT: Lavey keep Ballinscreen at arm's length

Erin's Own sealed their place in the intermediate decider at the weekend.

REPORT: Slaughtneil secure ninth title in a row at Owenbeg

The victory comes at a cost though, with a number of knocks picked up.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media