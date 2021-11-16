Slaughtneil and Lavey will contest reserve hurling final

Slaughtneil and Lavey will contest the 2021 Derry reserve hurling final after seeing off their semi final opponents on Tuesday night.
A Sean O'Doherty goal helped the Emmet's see off Kevin Lynch's at Emmet Park. The hosts led by 0-5 to 0-4 at the first half water break and extended their lead to two points at half time.
O'Doherty's goal came in the third quarter and saw his side take a 1-9 to 0-7 lead into the final stages, and despite a late goal from the Dungiven side, the south Derry men held on to reach the final.
Their opponents will be Lavey, who saw off Ballinascreen in a repeat of the intermediate semi final, recording a comfortable 11-point victory.
The final will take place on Saturday, November 20 in Owenbeg at 2.00pm.
RESULTS
Slaughtneil 1-12
Kevin Lynch's 1-9
Lavey 2-15
Ballinascreen 1-7
Santa and his helpers check out the A to Z for directions to Derry should his sleigh's satnav go on the blink ahead of Sunday's switching on of the Christmas lights
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.