Search

11/11/2021

Emmett Bradley: 'Slaughtneil have long been our benchmark'

The midfielder said their neighbours gave them an example to follow.

Emmett Bradley: 'Slaughtneil have long been our benchmark'

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Glen used the success of neighbours Slaughtneil to drive up their own standards as they went in search of a first ever Derry senior championship.

Speaking after Sunday’s decider in Celtic Park, midfielder Emmett Bradley also stressed there their focus lay.

Their motivation came from within. It was always about the next game, and striving for a better performance.

Since coming on the senior club scene ’10 or 11’ years ago, Bradley remembers the narrative. Could they translate their underage promise into the biggest prize of all?

Sunday was their answer. A big fat yes.

“We had to work incredibly hard,” said Bradley of their journey. “We knew were up against it and especially today, with Slaughtneil being the dominant force in years.

“As (Connor) Carville said in the speech, we were just trying to replicate them. They drove us on to keep working and keep chipping away.”

The John McLaughlin and Seamus McFerran Cups passed through Maghera on those autumn Sunday nights, on their way to Slaughtneil. Now it’s Glen’s turn.

Hours after speaking to the County Derry Post, Bradley was one of entire senior and reserve squad that was paraded through Maghera main street in the back of goalkeeping coach Pearse McCallan’s lorry. Memories that will last a lifetime.

Bradley hails the squad and how they shirked off any doubt their moment in the limelight would appear.

Malachy O’Rourke and Ryan Porters get a generous namecheck for adding ‘a lot’ to Glen’s snowballing juggernaut. The players accepted any challenge put at their feet.

Training was hard, yet smart. Every game was taken on its merits and as momentum spiralled to the steps of Celtic Park’s Tommy Mellon stand, Glen shot their way towards a 12.6 point average winning game across seven games.

“The (Glen) boys worked really hard in terms of keeping themselves right. There were very few injuries throughout the year and that meant an awful lot.”

“One thing I noticed this year was that the entire team bought in.

“Whatever the team needed, anybody was willing to do whatever that was needed to get over the line.

“It was fitting that it was Slaughtneil that we beat. As I said, they have been the benchmark. It is who we wanted and it was who we needed.

“You started to think that yourself that you have not being tested.

“There was such a focus on ourselves and how could we perform and who we could improve.

WATCH: County Derry primary school opens new pitch as parish prepares for county final

St Mary’s PS Glenview has a number of past pupils involved in Slaughtneil v Glen.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media