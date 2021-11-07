Search

07/11/2021

Brilliant Steelstown Ladies looking forward to Ulster final!

Perfect weekend for Brian Ogs after two huge victories

Steelstown Ladies

Steelstown defeated Niamh Brid in Belfast.

Reporter:

Paddy Tierney

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

ST BRIGID'S 1-6

STEELSTOWN 2-12

Steelstown Ladies will meet Fermanagh kingpins Kinawley in this year’s Ulster final after seeing off the challenge of Niamh Brid in Belfast.

With the men’s footballers also clinching the Derry IFC with a 0-9 to 0-8 win over Greenlough at Ballymaguigan, the Derry City side is battling for provincial glory on two fronts in the coming weeks.

In truth, the Steelstown ladies’ weren’t flattered in the slightest by the margin of victory and they found themselves 0-5 to 0-1 ahead at the first water break.

Emma Doherty (free), Collins, Orla McGeough, Ella Rose Sainsbury and McGonagle all landed early points while the sole reply from St Brigid’s came from Mellon.

The Antrim ace converted a well-struck free on the restart, but Steelstown were forcing turnovers high up the pitch and their kick passing was outstanding with their full-forward line causing the St Brigid’s defence all sorts of problems.

Back-to-back scores from Sainsbury and McGonagle moved Steelstown five ahead before they struck for their first goal.

McGonagle played a neat one-two with Ciara McGurk before dispatching a wonderfully-placed shot into the top right-hand corner of Julie Curran’s net from 25 metres.

Further points from Sainsbury and Collins left the scoreboard reading 1-9 to 0-2 as the game approached half-time.

A foul on Eimear O’Dohery was converted by midfielder Doherty before Mellon landed a much-needed point at the other end to leave St Brigid’s trailing by 10 at the interval.

A late foul by Lea Casey on the cusp of half-time was punished by a yellow card and St Brigid’s made the most of their numerical advantage at the start of the second half.

There was an element of good fortune about their goal as Mellon’s shot across the face of goal caught Ruagin Doherty off guard and the ball nestled in the far corner of the net to cut the gap to seven.

Brian Óg's had the chance to reply in kind, but Curran made a fine save to deny McGonagle twice in quick succession and was called into action again to prevent O’Doherty minutes later.

St Brigid’s simply couldn’t break down a well-organised Steelstown defence and, before Casey returned to the fold, they plundered their second goal.

McGeough’s delivery was met by Collins at the back post and Curran was unable to prevent the ball from spilling into the back of the net.

The last quarter of the game saw the Derry champions defend their lead in numbers with St Brigid’s resorting to long, hopeful punts into their full-forward line, but McGurk played the sweeper role to perfection in the second half.

St Brigid’s managed to tag on points from Mellon (two and the industrious Abigail Carleton, but Steelstown had a much greater spread of scorers.

Collins and the excellent Ella Rose Sainsbury added to their side’s tally late on while a late free from McGeough completed the scoring for Steelstown who progress to the Ulster decider against Fermanagh kingpins Kinawley.

 

ST BRIGID’S: J Curran; E Boyce, K Ward, AB Carson; B King, M Blaney, C Leonard; E Ferran, C Austin; M Mitchell, T Mellon (1-5, 0-2fs), L Agnew; A Carleton (0-1, 0-1f), F O’Malley, A McDonnell

 

SUBS: S McGarvey for King (15), C McKendry for Mitchell (50).

 

STEELSTOWN: R Doherty; O McGough, A McGough, E Doherty; N Friel, K Canavan, L Casey; N Gilmore, E Doherty (0-2, 0-2fs); E O’Doherty, C McGurk, ER Sainsbury (0-4); O McGeough (0-1), L McGonagle (1-3), A Collins (1-2).

 

SUBS: M Devine for O McGough (43), D McKeever for O’Doherty (56), L Henderson for Friel (58).

 

REFEREE: Declan Carolan (Armagh)

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media