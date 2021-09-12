Magherafelt Sky Blues emerge from tight cup tie

Goals from Aaron McGlade and Ciaran Monaghan was enough to help the Sky Blues to an away win in the first round tie of the Irish FA Junior Cup.

IRISH FA JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1

Magherafelt Sky Blues 2

Dundela Reserves 1

A much-changed Blues squad travelled to Wilgar Park to play a young talented Dundela Reserves team and came away with a great victory.

The game started at a hectic pace and it took the Blues a few minutes to get up to speed. The ball broke in the midfield and Sean McGlade slipped a perfect pass to Ciaran Monaghan who was upended in the box. From the spot-kick, Aaron Mc Glade stepped up and slammed the ball home to give the Blues the ideal start.

On the half-hour, Dundela equalised but the Blues were dogged and kept the pressure on the home side.

Man of the match Caolan Maria was proving a handful upfront and was winning a lot of balls for the visitors.

In another Blues attack, the ball broke in the box and Ciaran Monaghan smashed the clearance with a screaming volley into the roof of the net, a goal that Rossi described as the 'best' he ever scored, as the Blues went in 2-1 ahad at the break.

The second half was a battle from the off, with few chances created by either side but a solid Blues defence stood strong to come away with a great 2-1 victory.

Enda Taylor was delighted with the team's performance and said it was the best he had seen all season.

Next week the Blues travel to play Upperlands in a return league fixture.

MAGHERAFELT SKY BLUES: Christopher Maguire, Paul McQuillan, Sean McGlade, Neil Badger, Patrick McAuley, Aaron McGlade, Caolan Maria, Jake Taylor (Capt.), Ciaran Monaghan, Aaron Traill, Rory Young

SUBS: Ronan O'Loughlin, Kian O'Neill