Search

11/09/2021

Draperstown Celtic ease their way into the next round of the Irish FA Junior Cup

DC were 6-0 winners over Hanover Reserves

Draperstown Celtic ease their way into the next round of the Irish FA Junior Cup

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Draperstown Celtic welcomed Hanover Reserves to Cahore on Saturday and comfortably booked their place in the next round.

IRISH JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1

Draperstown Celtic 6
Hanover Reserves 0

Johnnie McKee had a glorious chance in the first minute when DC won the ball early and he raced clear, but should have done better and was denied by the Hanover goalkeeper.

The home side took the lead minutes later though when a McGovern cross swept through the box and was picked up by S Higgins at the far side who drove it home from close range.

Scullion doubled the lead five minutes later with a fine effort from range that clipped the post and went in.

It got even better for DC from the resulting kick off. After winning them ball, they drove forward and Johnnie McKee made it 3-0.

A 20th minute cross from Martin Mackle converted by McGovern to cap a sublime move and make it 4-0 to the home side.

Stevie Higgins delivered a good corner which found Johnny Irwin but the big defender couldn't keep the ball down. DC kept the visitors under pressure for the rest of the half but couldn't add another and the half ended 4-0 to the home side.

Hanover came out full of intent in the second half and it took a good stop from Crozier to keep them from pulling an early one back. The Celts' 'keeper looked sharp when called upon throughout the game.

DCs first chance of the half came when a Niall McGlade cross came perilously close to being a shot but flew wide and seconds later McGovern was denied by some fantastic last gasp defending.

The home side did add a fifth when a corner went short to Mackle who made himself a yard and put the ball in the bottom corner past the reach of the outstretched 'keeper.

Haskins and Irwin made way for D McGlade & McKillion 20 minutes into the half with the game all but over. Hanover to their credit kept pushing for a goal of their own but couldn't make the most of a few corners that they won. Niall McGlade, looking lively on the left wing, delivered a beautiful corner and McKillion connected to make it 6 - 0 with a finish that will live long in his memory.

It capped a fine afternoon of football for the home side and manager John Glass will be as pleased with the clean sheet as the six goals as DC proceed to the next round of the cup. The best of luck to Hanover for the rest of the season. 

DRAPERSTOWN CELTIC: D Crozier, J Irwin, S Higgins, G Haskins, A McBride, C Hegarty, J McKee, K McGuigan, C McGovern, M Mackle, C Scullion 
SUBS: D McGlade, N McGlade, B Grant, C McKillion, R McSorley 

 

Five star McGovern clinches semi-final spot for Draperstown Celtic

Conor McGovern hit another five goals in his impressive start to the season

Women In Sport: Meet Draperstown Celtic's Caoimhe Shaw

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media