16/08/2021

Derry players named on greatest Irish AFL squad of all time

AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan made the selection

Derry players named on greatest Irish AFL squad of all time

Anthony Tohill with his son Anton after the 2000 NFL Final. Both have been named in the all-time Irish AFL team. (Pic: David Maher/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Current AFL players Anton Tohill and Callum Brown are among a handful of Derry players named on the greatest Irish AFL team of all-time.

The team, selected by AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan, is based on players recruited directly from the GAA since the commencement of the so-called ‘Irish Experiment’ in the early 1980s.

In all, 64 players have been plucked from the GAA since Kerry's Sean Wight made the initial flight, Kerry minor goalie Deividas Uosis being the most recent when he joined Brisbane.

Kevin Sheehan's Irish AFL All-Stars
B: Colin O'Riordan (Tipperary/Sydney, 26 games), Sean Wight (Kerry/Melbourne, 150 games), Mark O'Connor (Kerry/Geelong, 62 games)
HB: Conor McKenna (Tyrone/Essendon, 79 games), Darragh Joyce (Kilkenny/St Kilda, 9 games), Marty Clarke (Down/Collingwood, 73 games)
C: James Madden (Dublin/Brisbane, 9 games), Tadhg Kennelly (Kerry/Sydney, 197 games), Zach Tuohy (Laois/Carlton/Geelong, 224 games)
HF: Ciaran Byrne (Louth/Carlton, 22 games), Setanta Ó hAilpín (Cork/Carlton/GWS, 88 games), Colm Begley (Laois/Brisbane/St Kilda, 30 games)
F: Caolan Mooney (Down/Collingwood, 6 games), Conor Nash (Meath/Hawthorn, 27 games), Anthony Tohill (Derry/Melbourne, 0 games)
R: Jimmy Stynes (Dublin/Melbourne, 264 games), Pearce Hanley (Mayo/Brisbane/Gold Coast, 169 games), Dermot McNicholl (Derry/St Kilda, 3 games)
I/C: Conor Glass (Derry/Hawthorn, 21 games), Mark Keane (Cork/Collingwood, 5 games), Ciaran Sheehan (Cork/Carlton, 4 games), Tommy Walsh (Kerry/St Kilda/Sydney, 5 games), Michael Quinn (Longford/Essendon, 8 games), Anton Tohill (Derry/Collingwood, 1 game), Callum Brown (Derry/GWS, 2 games)

