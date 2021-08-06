An amazing AFL debut for Callum Brown

It was an amazing start to Callum Brown's AFL career with two goals on his senior debut for GWS Giants.
The Sydney side were 84-65 winners over Geelong and have two games remaining to book a spot in the top eight and a place in the play-offs.
Callum Brown gets his first AFL goal and don't the Giants absolutely love it!— AFL (@AFL) August 6, 2021
County Derry will be hyped #ColesGoals | #AFLCatsGiants pic.twitter.com/aEJXemKSCI
Brown, one of eight changes from their defeat to Port Adelaide, played 71 minutes of Friday's clash and scored two goals on his debut after signing a new contract at the start of the season.
The Giants' final two games are against Richmond and Carlton.
