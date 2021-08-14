14/08/2021

Search our Archive

Former Portsmouth midfielder Gerard Storey signs for Derry City

Ruaidhri Higgins excited by potential of 19-year-old

Derry City

Ruaidhri Higgins with new signing Gerard Storey

Reporter:

gary@derrynews.net

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Derry City have signed midfielder Gerard Storey until the end of the 2022 season.

The 19-year-old, who spent some time with former City winger Ronan Curtis at Portsmouth, returned home to Belfast last year and spent the season with Carrick Rangers.

Storey actually played against Derry City for Cliftonville in last week’s friendly, and after seeing him in action, Ruaidhri Higgins wasted no time.

“I seen enough in half an hour, never mind 90 minutes, against us,” he admitted. “We were talking about him immediately after the game. He’s a young midfield player who, like a lot of young players, has come home from England due to the pandemic. He’s the type of player I like, he’s a deep-lying playmaker who gets on the ball, takes it off the back four and starts attack. He has a lovely range of passing and I think he’s the type of player who’s dying out of the game a bit.

“I think he will be a really, really good player for the club but we also have to be patient as you do with a lot of young players who have come back from England. It won’t happen overnight but there’s big potential with Gerard. We realise his qualities, hence why we made the move to bring him here.

The player himself is looking forward to getting started with his new club.

“After speaking to Ruaidhri and Paddy it was a no-brainer for myself,” he said. “I just can’t wait to get in and learn new things and develop. I know myself I have a lot still to progress in my own performances, but I know that Ruaidhri and Paddy will get the best out of myself so I’m delighted to be here.”

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media