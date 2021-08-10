Institute beaten by Ballyclare Comrades at the Brandywell

Institute 1

Ballyclare Comrades 3

Institute’s poor start to the Championship season continued as they were well beaten at home by Ballyclare Comrades.

After a difficult start against Dergview on Saturday, Sean Connor’s side came into this game as underdogs against an opponent who were on a high following a 5-1 win over Ballinamallard.

Just like Saturday, this game was over as a contest by half time as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead.

‘Stute conceded after just six minutes when Liam McKenna’s corner was flicked into his own net by ‘Stute’s Caolan McBrearty.

To their credit, ‘Stute responded well to that and after Gabriel Aduaka won a free kick on the left of the Ballyclare area, the home side had their first real opportunity of the game. A defensive header to the edge of the area was taken down brilliantly in his stride by Brendan McLaughlin and his low shot tested Jack Ferguson who prevented the equaliser with his legs.

The second goal arrived as a gift on 22 minutes. The visitors poured numbers forward again and full-back Curtis Woods was in space to cross low into the area, where Caoimhin Bonnor missed the ball completely and Adam Gray couldn’t miss, firing home from close range.

By the time half time arrived, ‘Stute were 3-0 down. A lazy tackle by Antony Hargan brought Liam Hassin down as he broke into the area, giving Ballyclare a penalty on 36 minutes. Joseph Tully stepped up to take the spot kick only for it to be well saved by Leannan McCann. Unfortunately for the ‘Stute goalkeeper, the rebound went straight back to the striker who fired in for 3-0.

‘Stute showed a bit of fight as the second half began and there was a real chance to pull a goal back when Liam Walsh worked his way into a shooting position from 18 yards but Ferguson pushed his effort away.

The home side did get some reward for their efforts late on when Christopher Ramsey bundled substitute Alex Pomeroy over in the penalty area and referee Declan Hassan pointed to the penalty spot for the second time in the game. Pomeroy grabbed the ball immediately and sent a good penalty right into the corner for ‘Stute’s first goal of the season with just seven minutes remaining.

Teams

INSTITUTE: Leannan McCann, Dylan Sheerin (Clement Clarke-Hetherington 45’), Conor Quigley, Anton Hargan, Caoimhin Bonner (Joshua Busteed 72’), Joel Gorman, Brendan McLaughlin, Caolan McBrearty (Jack Millar 55’), Aaron McGurk (Jack Bradley 55’), Gabriel Aduaka (Alex Pomeroy 72’), Liam Walsh.

BALLYCLARE COMRADES: Jack Ferguson, Curtis Woods, Liam McKenna, Christopher Ramsey, Liam Hassin, Ashton McDermott (Gary Donnelly 84’), Joseph Tully, Ciaran Dobbin (Eoghan Devine 81’), Ciaran Heggarty (Andrew Mooney 66’), Elliot McKim (Kyle Crawford 66’), Adam Gray.

REFEREE: Declan Hassan.