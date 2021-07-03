Late rally not enough as Derry bow out of Ulster championship

The Derry side who lost to Antrim on Saturday.
Derry camógs lost out to a Caitrín Dobbin-inspired Antrim in the Ulster senior camogie championship semi final at Loughgiel this afternoon.
The Saffron corner forward registered 1-5 from play, while Antrim hit a further 12 wides en route to a comfortable victory.
Derry had early goal chances through Clare Gunning and Dervla O'Kane, but with just a Jackie Donnelly point to show for all the pressure, the Oakleafers struggled as Antrim turned the screw in the second quarter.
By the time Eimear McGuigan notched Derry's second score on 29 minutes, Antrim led by ten points, with goals coming from Dobbin and half forward Nicole O'Neill as the Saffrons stretched their scoring muscle.
Derry started the second half well with points from Eimear McGuigan and Áine McAllister, but a 36th minute Roisín McCormick goal effectively ended the game as a contest.
The Saffrons added a further 0-3 before Derry substitute Maria Rafferty hit back on 51 minutes, but as the game ticked towards its conclusion, the visitors found a purple patch.
Further points from Rafferty and Aine McGill reduced the deficit, before Coleraine midfielder Megan Kerr rifled the ball into the top corner of Catríona Graham's net to leave the winning margin in single figures.
DERRY: Niamh Gribbin, Sinead McGill, Orla McGuigan, Roisín Cassidy, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin, Áine McAllister (0-1), Megan Kerr (1-0), Eimear McGuigan (0-4, 0-2f), Dervla O'Kane, Sinead Mellon, Clare Gunning, Aoife Shaw, Jackie Donnelly (0-1)
SUBS: Maria Rafferty (0-2) for Aoife Shaw (41), Nicole Nugent for Sinead McGill (44), Aine McGill (0-1) for Clare Gunning (44), Eimear McErlean for Roisín Cassidy (57), Emma Wilson for Jackie Donnelly (57)
ANTRIM: Catríona Graham, Katie McKillop, Niamh Donnelly, Maria Lynn, Colleen Patterson, Lucia McNaughton, Shauna Devlin, Emma Laverty, Amy Boyle, Christine Laverty, Anna Connolly, Nicole O'Neill (1-0), Roisín McCormick (1-3), Maeve Kelly (0-2), Caitrín Dobbin (1-5)
SUBS: Ciara Laverty for Christine Laverty (41), Clare McKillop for Amy Boyle (47), Roisín Kelly for Nicole O'Neill (52), Niamh Ann Donnelly for Katie McKillop (52), Catherine McShane for Shauna Devlin (56)
REFEREE: Philip McDonnell (Cavan)
