What games are on tonight in the D&D?

D&D league and cup games continue this week. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
The 100th season of the D&D continues this week with games set to be played tonight and tomorrow night.
The past weekend saw some great action in the Kelly's Eurospar McAlinden Cup, with Top of the Hill, Maiden City, Don Boscos and Foyle Harps all progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament.
League action returns tonight with Brandywell hoping to get the better of Strabane at St. Columb's Park. It continues tomorrow when Tristar take on Phoenix at Clooney Park West and Magee take on Maiden City at Templemore Central.
Tuesday 8th
Brandywell v Strabane
St Columb's Park 3
Wednesday 9th
Tristar v Phoenix
Clooney Park West
Magee v Maiden City
Templemore Central
All games kick off at 7pm.
