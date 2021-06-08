What games are on tonight in the D&D?

100th season celebration continues with games tonight and tomorrow

D&D

D&D league and cup games continue this week. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

The 100th season of the D&D continues this week with games set to be played tonight and tomorrow night. 

The past weekend saw some great action in the Kelly's Eurospar McAlinden Cup, with Top of the Hill, Maiden City, Don Boscos and Foyle Harps all progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament. 

League action returns tonight with Brandywell hoping to get the better of Strabane at St. Columb's Park. It continues tomorrow when Tristar take on Phoenix at Clooney Park West and Magee take on Maiden City at Templemore Central. 



Tuesday 8th

Brandywell v Strabane

St Columb's Park 3

Wednesday 9th

Tristar v Phoenix

Clooney Park West

Magee v Maiden City

Templemore Central

All games kick off at 7pm. 

