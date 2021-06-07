McLaughlin agrees deal to stay on as Cliftonville manager

Paddy McLaughlin has signed a new deal at Cliftonville.
Paddy McLaughlin has agreed a deal to stay on as Cliftonville manager, ending speculation of a return to Derry City as Ruaidhri Higgins' number two.
The former City defender had been offered the role at the Brandywell, but has now agreed to stay at the Belfast-based club for a third season.
The club announced the news this evening:
"Following discussions with our Manager this evening, Cliftonville Football Club are delighted to announce that Paddy McLaughlin has agreed a new deal at Solitude.
"Paddy assumed the reins in February 2019 and recently reached the 100-game milestone at the helm of Ireland’s Oldest Football Club and, having committed to the Reds at the conclusion of what was a gruelling 2020/21 season, is already making preparations for the new campaign."
Chairman Gerard Lawlor said: “We are very pleased to have agreed a new deal with Paddy and look forward to building on the hard work he has done in the last two-and-a-half years.
“The season just finished was a very challenging one on and off the park but one thing that never relented was Paddy’s determination and desire to improve Cliftonville every day of every week and I have no doubt he will continue to work as hard as he has ever done as we build towards next season.”
