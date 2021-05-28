Rainey pupil selected for Ulster U16 squad

28/05/2021
Rainey Endowed hockey player Gabi Scott of Rainey has been selected for the Ulster U16 Hockey Team for the forthcoming three-test series against Scotland.
Scott was part of the school's historic winning team in 2018, their first ever Ulster senior title.
Aoife Doyle, also of Rainey, missed out on the selection due to injury.
