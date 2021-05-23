Derry Ladies well beaten by Antrim in season opener at Celtic Park

Contact
Orla McGeough in action for Derry Ladies at Celtic Park. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Derry 3-04
Antrim 5-10
Derry Ladies got off to a losing start in their first league game of the new season as they were outclassed by Antrim at Celtic Park.
The ladies really paid the price for the first 10 minutes of the game as they conceded two goals and fell eight points behind, and from that they never recovered.
Orla McGeough and Ciara McGurk both netted as Derry tried to muster a fightback, but on each occasion Antrim scored a goal at the other end within minutes with Emma Ferran and Cathy Carey scoring.
Trailing 1-04, 3-05 at the break, Derry had a mountain to climb, and a huge downpour made life even more difficult.
Derry never got closer than 8 points despite their efforts, and even though Brigid McMullan scored a third for the hosts, Antrim responded again, with a goal from Theresa Mellon finished the game in style for the visitors who looked stronger throughout.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ethan Doherty starred in Derry's win over Fermanagh on Saturday evening in Owenbeg. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Brian Óg McGilligan comes into the Derry team for Sunday's visit to Kildare. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.